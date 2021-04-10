Public protests, demonstrations banned in Balussery

Efforts on to reinstate peace in the area that recently witnessed political clashes

The Kozhikode Rural police have banned all public protests and political demonstrations in Balussery and surrounding areas as part of efforts to reinstate peace in the politically-sensitive region. Accordingly, party leaders concerned will be held accountable for any protest activity in violation of peacekeeping measures.

On Saturday, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers were forced to withdraw a local protest march to condemn the arrest of three party workers following the recent political clashes in the area. They alleged that the DYFI workers were arrested without any evidence.

Meanwhile, UDF leaders who visited the Congress office that allegedly came under attack at Ekarool in Balussery on Friday and Saturday accused the police of trying to shield suspects involved in the incident. They claimed that as many as 16 UDF workers had sustained injuries in the alleged attack last Thursday.

Countering their opponents’ claims, LDF leaders from the region said eight CPI(M) workers had sustained injuries in the alleged attack by UDF workers. Even women were not spared by the protesters, they said.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the police conducted a detailed inspection with the support of forensic experts at the gutted Congress office. They have also intensified search for those involved in the incident.