Public health projects worth ₹9.18 crore launched in Ernakulam

Public health projects worth ₹9.18 crore were launched in Ernakulam as part of the 100-day programme of the State government.

Health Minister Veena George inaugurated the programmes on September 20 (Friday). The day witnessed 15 programmes being launched in Aluva, Piravom, Vypeen, Paravur, Perumbavoor and Kunnathunad Assembly constituencies.

A labour room and an emergency operation theatre were opened at the Aluva district hospital. The two projects together were implemented at a cost of ₹2.15 crore, according to a communication.

A ₹55.5-lakh public health centre was inaugurated at Mallussery in Nedumbassery.

The outpatient block of the Piravom taluk hospital, which was constructed at a cost of ₹2.35 crore, and the ₹37.5-lakh project for upgrading the public health centre at Koothattukulam to block family health centre were also inaugurated on the day.

Ms. George said the Cochin Cancer Centre would become functional in a few months. The construction of the building had been completed. The project was allotted ₹384 crore through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. A critical care centre would be opened at Kalamassery to meet emergencies, and special funds would be released for the project, she added.

She also inaugurated the block family health centre at Varapuzha, which was completed at a cost of ₹37 lakh, and a family health centre at Ezhikkara.

“The Ernakulam General Hospital has earned its mark in the medical history of the country. The first kidney transplant surgery at a general hospital was performed at the hospital. Open-heart surgeries are also being performed here. Steps are being taken for performing heart transplant surgery at the hospital,” the Minister said.

Ms. George inaugurated the public health centre at Malippuram online. The centre was set up at a cost of ₹67 lakh. The project for upgrading the Munambam family health centre to block family health centre at a cost of ₹35 lakh, reconstruction works at the Nayarambalam family health centre at a cost of ₹53.60 lakh, and upgradation of the Puthuvype primary health centre to a family health centre at a cost of ₹15.50 lakh were also launched by the Minister.

