Public events annoy beachgoers

Calm and peace is what one usually seeks on a visit to the beach. But visitors to the Kozhikode beach these days get anything but. The choice of parts of the beach as venues for public conventions seems to have put a damper on the expectations of tourists to some level.

The issue was brought to the attention of the Kozhikode Corporation council recently by councillor P. Kishenchand. “There seems to be no control over programmes held on the beach these days,” he said and sought the corporation’s intervention in the matter.

It is only the tiled pathway along the beach, extending to the newly renovated South Beach that is mostly under the scanner. The north end of the pathway has become a favourite venue of small programme organisers these days. “It is easy to pull the crowd there and is hence a convenient venue,” said port officer Ashwani Prathap.

The whole beach stretch comes under the Department of Ports and hence any programme organised on the beach requires prior permission from the port officer. “We usually discourage those planning to organise programmes at that part of the beach. But we are often under pressure from various agencies to comply. The scarcity of good venues for public functions in Kozhikode is often highlighted by those seeking permission,” he added.

According to Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, the issue will be brought to the notice of the authorities.