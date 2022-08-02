Providing nutrition proves tricky in Anganwadis in Kozhikode

‘Amrutham Nutrimix’ found to have toxic content

Milk and eggs being distributed to children at an Anaganwadi at Palazhi in Kozhikode on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kozhikode Corporation is facing practical issues in the distribution of nutritious food to children below three through Anaganwadis in the city.

The Corporation has been distributing ‘Amrutham Nutrimix’, a mixture of various pulses for this section for a long time, before the product was found to have toxic content. Random tests across the State showed that the mixture contained Aflatoxin, a kind of toxic substance produced by a certain fungi, often found in agricultural crops such as maize, peanuts, and cotton. The toxin is believed to have become part of the mixture through peanuts used in it and hence, the mixture was banned at Anganwadis.

Instead, the civic body began distributing green gram, ragi, jaggery, and ghee to children. However, it drew flak from the Opposition at a recent meeting of the Corporation council.

“Anganwadi workers are to weigh each of the items manually as prescribed by the Corporation to be distributed to children. They often cut jaggery by hand. This practice is quite unhygienic,” said P.N. Ajitha, councillor from Chevayur. She also alleged that the nutrients might not be available to children in the prescribed format, as others in the household might use it for themselves.

“The Amrutham Nutrimix was manufactured by Kudumbashree. If it was not up to the standard, we can always find another manufacturer or make arrangements to manufacture it in a more hygienic manner,” Ms. Ajitha added.

Panniyankara councillor K. Nirmala alleged that the decision to distribute the contents of Nutrimix separately was not discussed in the council.

However, Corporation welfare standing committee chairman P. Diwakaran brushed aside the arguments claiming that Anganwadi workers were well trained in maintaining hygiene, and that regular inspections were held at Anganwadis in the city to ensure that the stock was well maintained.

“Until we make alternate arrangements for Nutrimix, we need to continue distributing the food items separately,” he added.