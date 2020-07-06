Protocol violation will invite stringent action: Mayor

Kozhikode

06 July 2020 23:56 IST

Restrictions on pedestrians and motorists

Kozhikode Mayor Thottathil Raveendran has warned that strict action will be initiated against those who violate the COVID-19 protocol.

In the backdrop of the sudden spurt in cases through contact in the city, the Mayor issued directives for those travelling in the city as well as apartment residents.

While the Central Market is already under strict surveillance, more commercial centres, including Palayam and S.M. Street, have been added to the list. Strict restrictions have been imposed on pedestrians was well as vehicular movement in these areas.

The community spread identified in a flat in the city after a security official there was tested positive after his suicide, has led to the corporation giving strict directions to flat residents.

“It has been noticed that people are interacting freely with residents in neighbouring flats without following the COVID-19 protocol. This could lead to large-scale community spread,” Corporation Secretary Binu Francis said.

Since the sources of a few positive cases in the city are unknown, the public should be alert and take necessary precautions, especially while interacting with people who travel a lot, he added.

Meanwhile, apartment associations have been told to make arrangements for people to sanitise hands before entering the premises. They have also been asked to ensure that children wore masks.