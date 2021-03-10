Protocol for parties to ensure green poll

Haritha Keralam Mission and Suchitwa Mission bring out booklet

Maintaining the COVID-19 protocol and the green protocol together throughout the election process is a huge challenge for political parties.

Anticipating confusion over what is acceptable and what is not in the protocols, the Haritha Keralam Mission and Suchitwa Mission have brought out a booklet providing a detailed insight into the matter.

Starting with the kind of boards used for campaigning, the use of cotton and organic substances such as screw pine mats, grass mats, jute, coconut leaves, and bamboo and areca sheaths has been advised. The use of traditional flex boards has been banned. However, the cotton-paper medium that serves the purpose can be used. Recyclable polyethylene can also be used for boards. Flags should be made of cotton cloth. Besides, there is a warning against the use of non-woven polypropylene that looks like cloth, but is, in fact, plastic.

The use of utensils for serving food and water during campaigning needs special attention. Party workers have been asked to carry steel flasks or arrange water dispensers. The popular misconception that disposable cups and plates are safer than reusable ones has been negated. Disposable cups are never sanitised and may have gone through many hands. It is better to ensure cleanliness of utensils manually, the guidelines say.

The services of the Haritha Karma Sena in local bodies could be sought for procuring and sanitising steel utensils.

The use of cloth arches for campaigning is approved, but not the thermocol lettering on them. Thermocol is not environment-friendly, and hence the use of disposable plates made of thermocol has been banned.

Garlands used to honour candidates can be of real flowers instead of plastic ones. Or else, cloth or other environment-friendly materials could be used. Even books could be used to replace garlands, as they could be donated to libraries later. Also, cotton masks can replace those made of polypropylene. Campaigners have also been advised to carry soap and sanitisers.

Parties have been asked to remove campaign materials at their own expense after the polls and hand them over to the Haritha Karma Sena for recycling. The assistance of Haritha Keralam Mission, Suchitwa Mission, Clean Kerala Company, and Kudumbashree shall be availed, if necessary. In Kozhikode district, contact 9188120332 (Haritha Keralam Mission) or 9495367008 (Suchitwa Mission) for assistance.