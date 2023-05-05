HamberMenu
Protests greet release of The Kerala Story in Kozhikode

Presence of police averted any chance of violence during screenings, say theatre managers

May 05, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The release of the controversial film, The Kerala Story, triggered wide protests among a section of youth outfits led by the Welfare Party of India’s Fraternity Movement and the Youth Congress in Kozhikode district on Friday. Urging the government to ban the film and immediately stop its public screening, they staged mass demonstrations in front of theatres in the morning.

Addressing a march organised by the district committee of the Fraternity Movement, its State general secretary K.P. Tashreef said The Kerala Story was an anti-Muslim racist film of the Sangh Parivar forces, made with a script filled with lies. He said the Fraternity Movement would go ahead with loud demonstrations against the Sangh Parivar’s agenda in the State and the anti-Mulsim rhetoric behind the movie.

Mild tension prevailed near Crown theatre in the city as members of the Solidarity Youth Movement and the Youth Congress entered the area in protest against the screening of the movie and tried to break barricades. They were later removed by the police.

The managers of some theatres in the district said the presence of the police averted any chance of violence during the screening. They added that the number of viewers who turned up on the day of release in four theatres in the district was quite satisfactory.  

C. Surendran, manager of Crown theatre, said there was a fair turnout of viewers for morning and afternoon shows on Friday. “It was not just youths, but people of all age categories and families who turned up to watch it, unfazed by controversies. The afternoon show was full with 148 viewers. They were all seemingly happy with the film,” he said. 

