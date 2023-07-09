Protesters wave black flags against Minister Sivankutty

July 09, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police on Friday arrested four Muslim Youth League workers who waved black flags against Education Minister V. Sivankutty at Engappuzha in Kozhikode district. The activists made their entry alleging that the State government was failing to address the shortage of Plus One seats in the northern Kerala region. There were also protests against the Minister at Mukkom. The Muslim Students Federation Workers and Youth Congress activists also turned up with their protests when the Minister visited the district in connection with the inauguration of public events. Nine students organisation workers were also taken into preventive custody from various locations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.