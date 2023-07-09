Protesters wave black flags against Minister Sivankutty

July 09, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police on Friday arrested four Muslim Youth League workers who waved black flags against Education Minister V. Sivankutty at Engappuzha in Kozhikode district. The activists made their entry alleging that the State government was failing to address the shortage of Plus One seats in the northern Kerala region. There were also protests against the Minister at Mukkom. The Muslim Students Federation Workers and Youth Congress activists also turned up with their protests when the Minister visited the district in connection with the inauguration of public events. Nine students organisation workers were also taken into preventive custody from various locations.