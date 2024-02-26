Protesters gheraoed Divisional Forest Officer in Kozhikode

February 26, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

Alleging laxity on the part of the Forest department in capturing leopards, recently spotted at Kandappachal in Kodenchery panchayat, local residents, people’s representatives, and farmers staged a protest against Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ashiq Ali on Monday (February 26) morning. They gheraoed the officer when he visited the spot near Pathankayam to assess the situation and hold discussions with Forest officials.

Tension arose when the DFO initially claimed that he was not authorised to set up cages for capturing animals. The protesters withdrew only after the officer assured that cages would be placed in more locations.

According to the protesters, as many as four leopards were spotted by CCTV cameras in the village. They said that the preparations made by the department earlier were insufficient to address safety concerns.

Leaders of Karshaka Congress said the predicament of farmers in upland areas with recurring wild animal encroachments has been indescribable. The lives of several small-scale farmers were in danger with the indifference of the department in addressing safety concerns, they added.

For over a week, the presence of leopards has continued to instill fear among the residents. Farmers had stopped rubber tapping and other activities owing to wild animal attacks. This was apart from ongoing wild elephant encroachments in upland areas.

“Even after the attack on tourists by a gaur at the Kakkayam eco-tourism centre, no proper safety arrangements were made to avert similar incidents in the future. People who collect huge sum as entrance fee and other service charges are failing to take responsibility for protecting people’s lives,” said a senior leader of the We Farm farmers’ movement. He added that the department officers were trying to slap cases against farmers, who raised voices against the government’s failures in implementing welfare projects.

