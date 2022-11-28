Protesters block road at Pallikandi to prevent construction work at STP site

November 28, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Anti-STP protesters blocking the road at Pallikandi in Kozhikode on Monday using a fishing boat. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Local residents blocked road at Pallikandi to prevent construction work at the site of the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) at Kothi here on Monday.

They pulled in a fishing boat to block the road and stood guard for hours preventing the Kozhikode Corporation authorities and workers from entering the site. Though there were no untoward incidents, a large number of policemen were deployed at the site.

Maglin Phelomena, a leader of the Puthuvype Anti-LPG Terminal Protest Committee and chairperson of the Coastal Area Protection Committee visited the locality and spoke to the protesters.

Meanwhile, the United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors of the Kozhikode Corporation staged a protest in front of the Corporation office in support of the protesters. Opposition leader K.C. Shobhita alleged that the Corporation was trying to torpedo the protest using police force and urged the authorities to respect the wishes of the public.

