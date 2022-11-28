  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Resolute Ghana beats misfiring South Korea

Protesters block road at Pallikandi to prevent construction work at STP site

November 28, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Anti-STP protesters blocking the road at Pallikandi in Kozhikode on Monday using a fishing boat.

Anti-STP protesters blocking the road at Pallikandi in Kozhikode on Monday using a fishing boat. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Local residents blocked road at Pallikandi to prevent construction work at the site of the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) at Kothi here on Monday.

They pulled in a fishing boat to block the road and stood guard for hours preventing the Kozhikode Corporation authorities and workers from entering the site. Though there were no untoward incidents, a large number of policemen were deployed at the site.

Maglin Phelomena, a leader of the Puthuvype Anti-LPG Terminal Protest Committee and chairperson of the Coastal Area Protection Committee visited the locality and spoke to the protesters.

Meanwhile, the United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors of the Kozhikode Corporation staged a protest in front of the Corporation office in support of the protesters. Opposition leader K.C. Shobhita alleged that the Corporation was trying to torpedo the protest using police force and urged the authorities to respect the wishes of the public.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.