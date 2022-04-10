Protest staged against eviction of traders from KSRTC complex in Kozhikode

Articles being shifted from a kiosk which was sealed with the support of the police at the KSRTC complex on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

April 10, 2022 19:36 IST

Traders say action was taken without any prior notice

A section of traders staged protest against the police who evicted small-scale traders from kiosks at the KSRTC bus stand in Kozhikode on Sunday. The police took the action of sealing the kiosks following an instruction from the Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC) to clear the spot for a beautification project.

The protesters, who locked horns with the police, alleged that the eviction measures were initiated without any prior notice or court order. They claimed that it was part of the KTDFC’s attempts to support large-scale traders in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trade union leaders, who came up in support of the traders, said the KTDFC was showing injustice to the hapless traders who secured the space for business by giving ₹1,700 per sq.ft. as rent. They also pointed out that the majority of the traders in the area were from lower income groups engaged in small businesses.

Also Read Kozhikode KSRTC terminal: panel submits interim report on structural flaws

Some of the senior Congress leaders also reached the spot and extended their support to the agitators. District Congress Committee president Praveen Kumar, who flayed the police action, said the eviction measures would be opposed through collective protests. “We have reasons to suspect corruption in the management of the KSRTC terminal,” he said.