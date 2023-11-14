HamberMenu
Protest rally held seeking speedy implementation of bypass project to decongest Thamarassery pass

One more such convention to be held on November 20 to press for the demand

November 14, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
People take part in a protest rally on the Thamarassery ghat road on Monday seeking its development for smooth traffic.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT 

The United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday organised a mass protest rally covering the Lakkidi-Adivaram stretch of the Thamarassery ghat road seeking the speedy intervention of the State government to address developmental issues of the mountain pass. Around 3,000 people participated in the rally.

The rally, which was flagged off at Lakkidi and culminated at Adivaram after covering 12 kilometres, called upon the State government to construct the proposed 14-km Chippilithode-Maruthilavu-Thalappuzha road to decongest the mountain pass apart from completing the other major alternative road projects.

Activists of a local action council constituted to press for the new bypass also lined up for the rally which was led by T. Siddique, MLA, and K. Muraleedharan, MP.

Speakers who addressed the event claimed that many proposals remained unimplemented even after recurring accidents and unending traffic snarls severely hit the smooth inter-district traffic.

V.K. Hussein Kutty and T.R. Omanakuttan, office-bearers of the Ghat Road Bypass Action Committee, said they would organise another mass protest convention at Adivaram on November 20 to draw the attention of government functionaries and the national highways authority for the implementation of the bypass project.

“After we launched a campaign recently highlighting the demand, various officers heading the road development projects are in touch with us to know more about the geography and terrain of the proposed route for the bypass,” said Mr. Omanakuttan. He said the bypass action committee was making all the preparations to make the upcoming protest meet at Adivaram a success with large public participation.

