Protest over appointment of cleaning workers at Kozhikode General Hospital continues

December 13, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

Demand to cancel list and repeat selection process

The Hindu Bureau

The protest against the alleged unlawful appointment of cleaning workers at the Government General Hospital in Kozhikode is to enter the next stage with the Janakeeya Samara Samiti planning to stage a sit-in at the hospital entrance on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest has been going on for weeks against the decision of the hospital authorities to recruit only cleaning workers below 50 years of age, while the age limit is 60 in the rest of the State. Besides, the term of appointment for a worker has been reset as six months, while it is three months in all other government hospitals. The Samiti had alleged that the authorities even had altered the limits of the jurisdiction from which appointment was to be made to include their favoured candidates.

Sathish Parannur, secretary, Labour Service Society, said a majority of the 50 workers shortlisted for the job are aged between 48 to 49. With the term being six months, many of them will complete at least two years for their turn, by which time, they will have passed the age of 50 and hence will be disqualified for the job.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Samiti wants the authorities to reverse the changes in the selection criteria to accommodate more aged candidates. They also want the current shortlist to be cancelled and a repeat of the selection process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

labour dispute

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US