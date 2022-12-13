Protest over appointment of cleaning workers at Kozhikode General Hospital continues

December 13, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The protest against the alleged unlawful appointment of cleaning workers at the Government General Hospital in Kozhikode is to enter the next stage with the Janakeeya Samara Samiti planning to stage a sit-in at the hospital entrance on Thursday.

The protest has been going on for weeks against the decision of the hospital authorities to recruit only cleaning workers below 50 years of age, while the age limit is 60 in the rest of the State. Besides, the term of appointment for a worker has been reset as six months, while it is three months in all other government hospitals. The Samiti had alleged that the authorities even had altered the limits of the jurisdiction from which appointment was to be made to include their favoured candidates.

Sathish Parannur, secretary, Labour Service Society, said a majority of the 50 workers shortlisted for the job are aged between 48 to 49. With the term being six months, many of them will complete at least two years for their turn, by which time, they will have passed the age of 50 and hence will be disqualified for the job.

The Samiti wants the authorities to reverse the changes in the selection criteria to accommodate more aged candidates. They also want the current shortlist to be cancelled and a repeat of the selection process.

