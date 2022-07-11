Kozhikode

Protest march to DDE office in Kozhikode

Fraternity Movement will take out a march to the office of the Deputy Director of Education (DDE) on Tuesday in protest against the alleged apathy against Malabar in the education sector. A release said that thousands of students in north Kerala districts were denied Plus One and degree admissions because of shortage of seats. The organisation blamed successive governments for the situation.


