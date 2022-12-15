Protest gains strength over Corporation’s plan to shift Palayam market

December 15, 2022 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

A section of traders has expressed strong opposition to the Kozhikode Corporation’s move to shift the vegetable market at Palayam to Kalluthankadavu.

The protesters, mostly small-scale traders and head-load workers, claim that the market, now functioning in an area of three acres’ land with very convenient access, will be confined to an inaccessible two-acre plot that is vulnerable to flooding during monsoon.

“There were no proper discussions with traders or allied workers about the new proposal. Though the purpose of shifting is to decongest the area and facilitate better traffic, the alternative place identified is hardly suitable,” said Moideen Koya, a labourer at the market. He said the area fixed for the market would in no way facilitate a peaceful operation during rainy days with the recurring incidents of flooding.

Some of the traders who hinted at an indefinite protest on the issue said the shifting of the existing market from the heart of the city to an isolated spot with reduced area would drive away the majority of urban customers.

“It is a floating population, comprising commuters, that mostly depend on the market for their daily purchase. The shifting will put an end to their purchase,” said V.K. Majeed, a vegetable seller in the area. According to him, the Corporation should consider a better spacious spot.

Some of the truck operators have also expressed doubts over the free movement of goods at the newly identified spot. The entry of a large number of trucks and other smaller goods vehicles to the new spot will emerge as a concern in the days to come, they said.

Meanwhile, Corporation authorities pointed out that the scientific planning and optimum utilisation of the already fixed place would address all the concerns of the merchants. They said ₹13 crore had already been earmarked for the completion of the project that would completely change the existing functioning of the market with many improved facilities.