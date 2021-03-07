Protest gains steam against lorry parking on beach

Kozhikode

07 March 2021

‘Unauthorised parking causing fatal road accidents’

The reluctance on the part of the Kozhikode Corporation to relocate the unauthorised lorry parking on South Beach may lead to unrest among local residents, M.K. Muneer, MLA, has said.

Addressing a protest demonstration organised by Thekkepuram Development Forum on south beach on Saturday demanding alternate arrangements for lorry parking in the city, he alleged that the arrogant attitude of some LDF leaders was behind the project being put off again and again.

The unauthorised lorry parking on south beach has reportedly caused several accidents and loss of lives on the south beach stretch of Beach Road over the years. Besides, miscreants have been using the space as a cover for their activities. Waste management issues in the area are also attributed to unauthorised lorry parking.

For over half a decade, residents of Thekkepuram have been demanding that the lorry stand be shifted to another location, and that the unauthorised parking be checked. The corporation had decided to shift the facility over a year ago, but it is yet to be implemented.

Opening the protest earlier, actor Mamukkoya pointed out that lorry parking was a disturbance to those who came to the beach to spend evenings. Councillors from the Thekkepuram region K. Moideen Koya, P. Usha Devi, and S.K.Aboobakker led the protest. Councillors K.C. Shobhita, K. Nirmala, and Omana Madhu were present.

Meanwhile, lorry drivers under the aegis of trade unions took out a protest march demanding that lorry parking be authorised on south beach, as it was most convenient for transportation of goods to and from Valiyangadi. They also sought better facilities at the existing lorry stand.