Protest disrupts inauguration of district school sports meet

The inaugural function of the District School Sports meet was disrupted by several physical education department teachers, who protested raising various demands and besieged the venue in Mangattuparamaba here on Friday.

Just when the inauguration was about to begin, physical education teachers of various schools entered the venue. The protesters demanded filling the vacancies of physical education teachers.

They got involved in a wrangle with the police when the latter tried to move them away from the venue. The custody of three protesters by the police further agitated them. However, they were later released.

District Panchayat President K.V. Sumesh inaugurated the event but soon left the event.