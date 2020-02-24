Protest brews against plan for service station near river

The Poonoor River Protection Committee will hold a public protest on Tuesday against the alleged attempt to pollute the river by means of an automobile service station.

Protesters, under the banner of the committee, will form a human wall from Kakkodi Bridge to Thanneer Panthal at 5 p.m.

The agitation against the proposed service station, promoted by an expatriate, began more than two years ago. The service station is coming up on the banks of the river between Kakkodi Bridge and Thanneer Panthal, where three drinking water projects are based. There are a few other drinking water and irrigation projects a few kilometres downstream.

The protesters have expressed apprehension that the water discharged from the service station will turn the river toxic, leading to a disaster as the same water is used for drinking water projects. “Automobiles are washed using chemicals. The chemicals, along with remnants of grease, petrol, diesel, and engine oil, will be discharged into the river after wash. The chemicals are toxic,” said committee coordinator T. Shobheendran.

Though the committee had approached the authorities against the proposed project, the promoters managed to secure all documents and approvals. “The authorities may not have seen the site, or else, they should be heartless. They are little concerned about the aftereffects,” Prof. Shobheendran added. The site earmarked for the service station is the same where a petrol pump was planned earlier. However, the plan was thwarted by the public. “Those who bought the plot are planning an even more dangerous project there,” he alleged. The committee pointed out that the toxin mixed with the still water at Cherukulam bund a few kilometres downstream would have devastating results.

A recent comment by the State Human Rights Commission that the service station was the means of livelihood of a family has perplexed the committee. “What is more important, the livelihood of one family, or the lives of thousands of people?” Prof. Shobheendran asked.

The committee has decided to approach the Kerala High Court seeking protection of the river.