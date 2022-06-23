Protest at Avikkal Thodu, 36 arrested

Local residents block road in an effort to stop survey for STP

Local residents protest against the survey for the proposed sewage treatment plant at Aavikkalthodu in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The survey and soil testing for the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Avikkal Thodu in the city met with stiff resistance from local residents on Thursday. As many as 36 persons, including local councillor Soufiya Aneesh, were arrested and removed to facilitate the survey.

Protest committee leaders Muneer Marakkar and N.P. Basheer were arrested in advance to avoid trouble. All of them were released later.

A large posse of policemen had been present at the site of the plant right from 7.30 a.m. to ensure a smooth conduct of the survey. By around 9.30 a.m., local residents under the aegis of the Anti-STP Protest Committee marched to the location and blocked the road near Puthiyakadavu, alleging that the survey was being conducted without their knowledge and consent.

M.K. Raghavan, MP, who reached the spot, spoke to the Mayor and the District Collector and demanded that the survey be stopped and that public consensus be sought for the process. However, both maintained that the survey, which was authorised by the State government, could not be stopped. Later, Mr. Raghavan announced that the UDF was joining the protest and encouraged protestors to block the road and court arrest.

By around 11 a.m., the councillor and 33 others were arrested. The protest and road blockade continued for half an hour more.

Meanwhile, the UDF is holding a meeting on Friday to decide on further course of action. The UDF councillors alleged that the survey was part of an attempt to divert public attention from the Sanchaya password leak issue.