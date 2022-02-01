Protest against STP project turns violent at Vellayil

Locals block officials who came for soil testing; three injured

Five persons, including Vellayil councillor Soufiya Aneesh, were taken into protective custody and later released by the Vellayil police on Monday after local residents staged a blockade at Aaviyil Thodu in Vellayil ward against the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) of the Kozhikode Corporation. Three persons who were injured in police caning that followed were admitted to the General Hospital. Local protest against the STP has been going on for months. On Monday, a few officials turned up at the site of the proposed STP, accompanied by the police for soil testing. The protesters interrupted them, and hence some were taken into custody for interrupting official duty.

Councillor Soufiya Aneesh collapsed at the police station and was hospitalised for a while before the five in custody were released. However, the protest went on till late in the evening, and the protesters blockaded the beach road for quite some time. The Kozhikode Corporation is planning to construct two STPs on the beach side, one at Aaviyil Thodu and the other at Kothi, at a cost of ₹116 crore under the AMRUT scheme.

The STP at Aaviyil Thodu has been proposed on the border of Thoppayil and Vellayil wards of the corporation and is expected to benefit at least five other wards. However, local residents of Aaviyil Thodu, mainly fishermen, have raised concerns about the plant, citing the possible stench it may cause in the locality and its impact on the Vellayil harbour.

“The corporation, despite taking steps to convince local people that there would be no such damage, has not been able to present before them a successful model that could convince them of the veracity of the claims,” said K. Moideen Koya, IUML leader and councillor of Kuttichira ward. “The company that has won the contract for the construction of the STP has built some in Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai. Our investigations proved that the one in Thiruvananthapuram, despite being on a very large portion of land, emanates stench. So the apprehensions of local people are not baseless,” he added.

The protestors have demanded the corporation find an alternative less populated location for the STP.

However, Thoppayil councillor S.P. Sulaiman claimed that the corporation had made every effort to convince local residents, and that the project was being opposed by those with vested interests. On the other hand, Mr. Koya said all talks ended up in arguments and scuffle, and that the corporation had been unable to convince the public.