Protest against STP at Avikkalthodu to intensify

Protestors block road, threaten to storm into the site on Saturday

Police block protestors in front of the Kozhikode Corporation office on Thursday during a march against the proposed sewage treatment plant at Avikkalthodu. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Anti-Sewage Treatment Plant Protest Committee at Avikkalthodu in Kozhikode seems to be determined to stop the survey and groundwork for the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) in the locality.

Protest committee chairman T. Dawood said protestors would storm into the site on Saturday and stop the ongoing work. “We do not care about casualties if the authorities don’t. This is a matter of life and death for us,” Mr. Dawood said.

The STP issue flared up on Thursday when the agency in charge turned up at the site for survey and soil testing, accompanied by the police. Residents staged a protest demanding that the authorities stop the work. A request by M.K. Raghavan, MP, to suspend the work and convene an all-party meeting was turned down by the District Collector.

Subsequently, the United Democratic Front (UDF) decided to actively join the protest. UDF workers staged a sit-in on Beach Road near Puthiyakadavu blocking the road for around two hours. The police arrested and removed 36 persons who were released later.

On Friday, protestors blocked the road once again and took out a march to the corporation office in the afternoon. They were blocked by police at the corporation office gate.