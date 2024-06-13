Protest against restrictions: NIT-C serves show-cause notices on five students

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) has served show-cause notices on five of its students over the protest on the campus on March 22 against the recent restrictions by the administration.

Vysakh Premkumar, Kailash Nath, Irshad Ibrahim, J. Adarsh, and Ben Thomas have been asked to furnish a reply in seven days. The administration said if they did not do so, disciplinary action would be initiated, and ₹6,61,155 will be recovered from each of them as damages for the “losses suffered” by the institution due to the strike. The show-cause notice said the protest was a “misconduct” that had caused irreparable loss of a productive working day.

It was pointed out that around 7.30 a.m. on March 22, the five students with a group of others blocked the main entrance. By 8.30 a.m., the entire campus was blocked, and employees were not allowed to enter. Despite “request from the authorities”, the access denial went for the whole day, the notice added.

A section of students, however, said on Thursday that their fight was not against night curfew or the proposed suspension of those who violated the restrictions. They claimed that their protest was against rules devised by some people helming the NIT-C administration.

The protest on March 22 followed a directive from G.K. Rajanikant, Dean, Students’ Welfare, on March 20 saying “unrestricted late-night access” and “late-operating canteens” had presented serious challenges to the administration. Following this, decisions were taken to change the night curfew policy and stop late-night canteen operations by 11 p.m.

