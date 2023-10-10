HamberMenu
Protest against move to impose fine on examiners in Calicut varsity

October 10, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Teachers’ unions and Senate members aligned with the Opposition parties are stepping up their protests against the decision of the University of Calicut to impose a fine on examiners if there are differences in marks after re-evaluation of answer scripts.

Members of the Congress-aligned Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (KPCTA) observed a ‘black day’ as the evaluation of answer scripts for undergraduate courses began at various centres in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts on Monday.

The university, in an order issued earlier, had said that a fine of ₹2,000 would be imposed on the chief examiner and ₹3,000 on the additional examiner if there were variations in marks during the scrutiny or re-evaluation of answer scripts after the publication of results.

Initially, an explanation would be sought from the examiners if the difference in marks is 30% or above. If the explanation is not satisfactory, the fine would be imposed.

KPCTA leaders such as State secretary T.K. Ummer Farooque and State vice president M. Biju John and its Senate members said the marks given for descriptive answers could turn out to be different if a separate examiner re-evaluates an answer script already cleared by the additional examiner and the chief examiner. Especially, if the re-evaluation was done in a liberal manner. In such a scenario, it is unfair to impose a fine on those who initially check the answer scripts. They pointed out that re-evaluation of answer scripts was a method to spot difference in marks in rare circumstances.

Meanwhile, the Senate members affiliated to the Indian Union Muslim League have approached the university authorities against the decision to impose fine on examiners. They claimed that answer script distribution was often done in such a manner that one teacher would be asked to go through different answer scripts at one time.

As new bundles are distributed frequently, teachers do not get time for any discussion on them. Hard copies of question papers and answer keys are not given too. All these affect the quality of evaluation, said Senate members Abida Farooqui, P. Rasheed Ahammad, Anwar Shafi, and A.T. Abdul Jabbar.

