ADVERTISEMENT

Protest against Fathima Hospital in Kozhikode on Monday

March 12, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

Action sought against gynaecologist, whose negligence, the protesters claim, led to the death of a newborn baby

The Hindu Bureau

Relatives and acquaintances of Hajira Naja from Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode district are planning to stage a protest outside Fathima Hospital in Kozhikode city on Monday seeking action against Anitha Ashokan, a gynaecologist there, whose negligence, they claim, led to the death of Naja’s newborn baby recently.

The hospital building was attacked by some of those who accompanied Ms. Naja after the baby’s death, and P.K. Ashokan, a senior cardiologist and Dr. Anitha Ashokan’s husband, was manhandled too. Those close to Ms. Naja, however, are refuting the claims of Dr. Ashokan.

They are saying that false cases have been foisted against six persons, who are accused of attacking him. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. They allege that Ms. Naja was not given treatment on time and there had been medical negligence on the part of the doctor, which led to the death of the newborn. They have sought action against the hospital and the doctor. Meanwhile, Ms. Naja told the media that she would approach the Kerala Women’s Commission with a complaint.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US