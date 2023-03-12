HamberMenu
Protest against Fathima Hospital in Kozhikode on Monday

Action sought against gynaecologist, whose negligence, the protesters claim, led to the death of a newborn baby

March 12, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Relatives and acquaintances of Hajira Naja from Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode district are planning to stage a protest outside Fathima Hospital in Kozhikode city on Monday seeking action against Anitha Ashokan, a gynaecologist there, whose negligence, they claim, led to the death of Naja’s newborn baby recently.

The hospital building was attacked by some of those who accompanied Ms. Naja after the baby’s death, and P.K. Ashokan, a senior cardiologist and Dr. Anitha Ashokan’s husband, was manhandled too. Those close to Ms. Naja, however, are refuting the claims of Dr. Ashokan.

They are saying that false cases have been foisted against six persons, who are accused of attacking him. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. They allege that Ms. Naja was not given treatment on time and there had been medical negligence on the part of the doctor, which led to the death of the newborn. They have sought action against the hospital and the doctor. Meanwhile, Ms. Naja told the media that she would approach the Kerala Women’s Commission with a complaint.

