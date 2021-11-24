Protect Thusharagiri like mother’s womb: Rajendra Singh

The water man of India, Dr. Rajendra Singh, delivering the N. Jayachandran commemoration lecture in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Kozhikode

24 November 2021 23:12 IST

Govt. urged to take steps to conserve dense forest area

Thusharagiri is like the womb of a mother and needs to be protected, said the Waterman of India, Rajendra Singh. Visiting Thusharagiri under the aegis of All Kerala River Protection Committee on Wednesday, the noted water conservationist and Magsaysay Award winner said that the State Government should take the initiative immediately to protect the dense forest area at Thusharagiri.

“This is the birthplace of a baby. These rivers are the babies of this forest area. The biodiversity, waterfalls and forest land here is as holy as the womb of a mother”, Mr. Singh said.

He said that the real farmers were those who protected the environment, taking a jab at the original owners of the disputed land at Thusharagiri. The State Government had confiscated land from them 20 years ago after complaints of widespread tree felling in the ecologically fragile area. Since then, under the Forest Department, the area flourished into a dense evergreen forest.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Singh called upon all sections of people to come forward to protect Thusharagiri. He expressed solidarity with all campaigns being held to protect the Thusharagiri forest area.

Mr. Singh was accompanied by T.V. Rajan, the State general secretary of the All Kerala River Protection Committee, district secretary Vilayodi Venugopal, and other environmentalists.