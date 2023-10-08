Proposed tiger safari park in Kozhikode will help farmers counter wild animal menace: Minister

October 08, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran on Sunday said the proposed tiger safari park in the Malabar region would be an effective way to counter the increasing wild animal attacks in upland areas, apart from improving the region’s tourism prospects.

Opening the valedictory session of the Forest Week celebrations online here, the Minister alleged that some people were organising misleading campaigns against the project without realising its scope.

“We have conducted only a preliminary inspection at the proposed site in Kozhikode district. The project will be implemented only if the area is favourable for the project in the next phase,” said Mr. Saseendran. He said further studies were required to finalise the most suitable spot.

According to Mr. Saseendran, the tiger safari park will be established in a protected property with a strong compound wall having a height of around 5.50 metres. It would prevent straying of wild animals from the protected area to cropped fields, he said.

Explaining the priority projects initiated by the government to bring down man-animal conflicts, he said preventive measures worth ₹1,205.48 lakh were being taken in the north Kerala region alone with focus on erecting hanging solar fences. The project on completion would ensure the protection of area spread across 144.8 km, he added.

Citing the importance of promoting more tourism projects with the support of the Forest department, Mr. Saseendran said efforts had been made to implement a comprehensive tourism project covering the Kadalundi community reserve. The project would cover 21.22 hectares spread across Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, he added.

On proposals for safe and secure accommodation for women forest officers in Kozhikode district, the Minister said two such facilities would come up at Peruvannamuzhi and Kakkayam. The government would spend ₹1.84 crore for the facilities, he added.

T.P. Ramakrishnan, MLA, who presided over the function, said the proposed tiger safari park would be an advantage for Kozhikode district. He pointed out that the Perambra estate proposed for the establishment of the park was an example for the huge loss suffered following encroachments by wild animals and destruction of over 18,000 rubber trees.

K.M. Sachin Dev, MLA, was the chief guest. Students who emerged winners in various competitions associated with the Wildlife Week observance were felicitated on the occasion. Principal Chief Forest Conservator D. Jayaprasad and Chief Forest Conservator (Northern Circle) K.S. Deepa were present.

