Proposal to upgrade Koyilandi ITI sent to Finance dept.

The Labour department has forwarded a proposal to launch new trades of learning at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Koyilandy, to the Finance department for its approval.

This was announced by Labour Minister V. Sivankutty in reply to a submission by Kanathil Jameela, Koyilandy MLA, in the Assembly on Monday.

The submission was related to the proposal to launch new trades at the ITI in addition to the existing 10 trades to upgrade the institution. The Minister said the Director of Training had suggested launching electrician and welder trades and creating eight new posts for the purpose. Over ₹90 lakh would have to be spent for setting up the infrastructure. The proposal had been forwarded to the Finance department, the Minister added.