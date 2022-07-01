Proposal to start three online UG courses at Calicut varsity

Plan for B.A. in Multimedia, Tourism and Hotel Management, and B.Com

A Syndicate standing committee of the University of Calicut has proposed to start three undergraduate courses in the online mode through the distance education stream.

According to sources, the courses are B.A. in Multimedia, Tourism and Hotel Management, and B.Com. Applications will be submitted to the University Grants Commission (UGC) this week itself. Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj had recently interacted with UGC officials, and a favourable response is expected.

This is despite the State government barring the university from inviting applications for distance education courses until the Sreenarayana Guru Open University gets UGC approval to run such courses.

A meeting of the standing committee assigned M. Manoharan, who heads the standing committee on courses and research, to see what steps were to be taken to start 10 postgraduate courses online. The university has the UGC’s approval to run courses under the distance education category till 2026.