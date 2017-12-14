Proposal to set up haematology centre at MCH

A legislative panel has recommended to the State government to set up a haematology centre at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, to treat those diagnosed with blood-related diseases across all age groups.

This was decided after a sitting of the Legislative Panel on Petitions here on Wednesday. Panel Chairman Raju Abraham, MLA, said those aged below 18 and diagnosed with thalassemia, haemophilia, and sickle cell anaemia could avail themselves of treatment at the Institute of Maternal and Children’s Health at the medical college. However, the Blood Patients’ Protection Council urged the panel to provide this facility for all across age groups. Mr. Abraham said that he would write to the Health and Medical Education departments about the issue.

The panel said that relatives of patients should be compulsorily subjected to counselling before major surgeries and the licences of private hospitals should be cancelled if they failed to do so.