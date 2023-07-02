Proposal for tourism police station in Kozhikode yet to get favourable nod

July 02, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The demand to open a tourism police station in the city limits considering the increasing number of visitors to the district here is yet to get a favourable nod from the State government.

In the absence of such a dedicated facility, officers from the Kozhikode Town and Vellayil police stations are now in a situation to spend a major portion of their time overseeing the safety issues and crowd management activities around the city’s beach destinations.

A previous proposal submitted by the Tourism department citing the same requirement also has been pending with the government for more than five years. Financial crisis is claimed to be one of the major reasons that delayed the implementation of the proposal. In the wake of noticing the workload of officers from Vellayil and Town police stations, the Kerala Police Association (KPA) have also taken up the demand with the government.

“The opening of a tourism police station in the city will definitely reduce the workload on local police and fetch its direct benefits to the tourists. Destinations linked to the city’s tourism circuit projects can be easily brought under the control of tourism police for improved surveillance,” said KPA’s district secretary (Kozhikode city) V.P. Pavithran. The land now available with the Port authorities or another convenient spot anywhere near the beach can be used for the facility, he added.

Better surveillance

According to Tourism department sources, the main reason for the demand is to prevent attempts on the part of tourists to challenge the existing safety arrangements. The entry of tourism police will ensure better surveillance on tourists and tourism properties, apart from ensuring better guidance to visitors, they said.

KPA functionaries in the city point out that they are expecting a favourable action on the part of Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas as he has already gone through a memorandum they had submitted regarding the issue. At-least 25 officers will have to be appointed to open a new station, which is continuing to be the main challenge now for the government amidst the financial crisis, they said.

As of now, only Kappad beach tourism destination has got an exclusive Tourist Protection and Assistance Centre in Kozhikode. It was in 2015 that the facility was thrown open at the spot. All the other tourism destinations are now under the surveillance of local police stations. In Kozhikode city limits, the police are also dependent on the service of three temporarily appointed rescue guards. The proposal of the District Tourism Promotion Council to appoint more rescue guards too is yet to be considered.

