Proposal for Kunnummal volleyball academy gets administration sanction

December 02, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

Administrative sanction has been accorded for a volleyball academy at Kunnummal in Kuttiyadi Assembly constituency. The project will be implemented at a cost of ₹1 crore.

The project was proposed to the government by the Director of Sports and Youth Affairs following a demand from people’s representatives and sportspersons from the region. The presence of emerging State and national players in the game from the region was also a reason for the quick administrative sanction for the project.

K.P. Kunhammed Kutty, MLA, said the project won administrative sanction owing to special interest shown by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal and Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman. The Sports Minister had visited the spot and promised his support for the ambitious project, he said.

“Setting up a high-end court is a major component of the long-awaited project aimed at promoting rural sports,” said Mr. Kutty. He added that the tendering process would begin soon.

The local body members from Kunnummal and Kuttiyadi said the absence of a proper court and a volleyball training academy in the public sector was a drawback for the region. Most sportspersons had been managing with limited facilities or moving out in search of professional service providers in the private sector, they added.

Meanwhile, plans are afoot to select talented youngsters in the sport and impart training to them with the support of the proposed academy. Competent trainers will be engaged. The project is expected to be completed in two years.