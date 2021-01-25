Projects to boost apiculture to be rolled out soon

Kerala Honey and Honey Mission to explore production and marketing scope of quality honey

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunilkumar has said the government would soon launch Kerala Honey and Honey Mission to explore the production and marketing scope of quality honey, thereby supporting thousands of farmers.

Opening Kerala Agricultural University’s new Agriculture Information and Sales Centre at the Vengeri wholesale urban market through videoconferencing here on Monday, the Minister said over 2,800 farmers specialised in apiculture had already registered with various Krishi Bhavans to be part of the projects.

“Honey Mission will be a consortium of farmers specialised in the sector. Under it, honey will be produced in compliance with international quality standards,” said Mr. Sunilkumar. According to him, the Agriculture Department came up with the project considering its importance and the emerging marketing opportunities.

The Minister also explained the government’s plan to set up 100 mango gardens across the State by planting native species as a tribute to late poet Sugathakumari next month. “The actual target is to have 500 such gardens with the cooperation of grama panchayats,” he said.

Agricultural University officials said the information and sales centre would offer all hybrid seeds and plants, apart from organic pesticides and value-added products. It will also function as a training centre for farmers, besides providing guidance to government bodies on agriculture.

A. Pradeepkumar, MLA, chaired the event. District panchayat president Kanathil Jameela opened the sales. Jiju Alex, Director of Extension, Kerala Agricultural University, was present.