Kozhikode

Project to promote farm tourism

Staff Reporter Kozhikode July 28, 2022 19:47 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 19:47 IST

The Kozhikode District Panchayat in association with Malabar Tourism Society organised a one-day trip for tour operators to various farm tourism destinations in the rural areas of the district on Thursday. The event was part of a new project for the promotion of various farm tourism destinations under the Responsible Tourism Initiative. Five grama panchayats under the Koduvally block will be considered for the model project in the first phase.

