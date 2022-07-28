Project to promote farm tourism

July 28, 2022 19:47 IST

Sightseeing trip organised for tour operators

The Kozhikode District Panchayat in association with Malabar Tourism Society organised a one-day trip for tour operators to various farm tourism destinations in the rural areas of the district on Thursday. The event was part of a new project for the promotion of various farm tourism destinations under the Responsible Tourism Initiative. Five grama panchayats under the Koduvally block will be considered for the model project in the first phase.