Project to make Malayalam sweeter for children of migrant labourers in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 27, 2022 19:22 IST

Malayalam could sound like an alien language for children of migrant labourers who join schools in the State. The Kozhikode district office of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, is planning to launch ‘Meethi Malayalam’, a project to help them learn the language through Hindi.

The project, to be implemented by the Kozhikode South Urban Resource Centre (URC), will kick-start on November 1, the Kerala Formation Day. As many as 30 schools will be covered in the first phase.

SSK sources said a large majority of children of migrant labourers were attending aided and government schools in the State. A survey had found that there were over 300 such students from Classes 1 to 7 within the Kozhikode URC limits in the city Corporation alone.

V. Praveen Kumar, block programme officer, Kozhikode South URC, said such students were found to have been unable to involve in studies because of their lack of proficiency in Malayalam. A learning module was thus devised to help them overcome their limitations in reading and writing.

As a first step, a workshop will be organised for two days by teachers experienced in Malayalam and Hindi. The first phase of teaching will start with the alphabets and end with communication methods. Later, a special period will be devoted for ‘Meethi Malayalam’ every day. After six weeks, their mothers too will be involved in the project. Official sources said it could be extended to higher classes and then to other districts later.

The project will also help expand the reach of Malayalam, the sources added. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will officially open the project on October 31.

