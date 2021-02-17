Project to allay exam fears of students launched

Kozhikode

17 February 2021 23:37 IST

150 doctors of Ayurveda Mission, 50 counsellors involved in ‘Hall Ticket’ initiative

The Kozhikode District Panchayat on Wednesday launched “Hall Ticket”, a project to allay exam fears of school students.

It is being held jointly with the help of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) and the Ayurveda Medical Association of India.

A hand of help

According to DIET sources, as many as 150 doctors under the District Ayurveda Mission and 50 school counsellors are involved in the programme. These doctors, counsellors and coordinators of the district panchayat’s Educare programme will address the physical, mental and academic anxieties of students.

Advertising

Advertising

Handbook released

“Resonance”, a handbook related to the project was launched on Wednesday.

Study materials had been made available in all schools as many students were apprehensive that they would have to appear for exams without them during the pandemic period. A. Pradeep Kumar, MLA, who attended the event, said that “Hall Ticket” was an example of local bodies providing support for school students.