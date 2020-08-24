Project launched to help Plus Two students clear exam

KOZHIKODE

24 August 2020 00:36 IST

5,264 candidates failed to pass tests in Kozhikode district this year

The Higher Secondary Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Cell of the Education Department is launching “UYARE” (Unlock Your Aspirations to Rebuild and Empower), a project to help Plus Two students clear the Save-A-Year (SAY) exam scheduled for September 22, in Kozhikode district.

P.K. Shaji, district coordinator of the cell, said that 5,264 of the 38,188 students who wrote the Plus Two exam this year in Kozhikode had failed to pass. At the State-level, 55,873 of the 3,75,655 had failed. Though they had completed the course, these children were unable to pursue higher studies due to their failure in the board exams. UYARE would run special crash courses for these students from 150 aided and government higher secondary schools in science, commerce, and humanities streams in Kozhikode district.

“Some of them may have failed because of trivial reasons. Some may have failed only in one subject. There could be domestic reasons as well,” Mr. Shaji said. They would be brought together through Telegram groups first. Later, subject-specific groups would be formed to ensure individual attention and there would be one mentor for 10 students. The project also has a component to help the students turn entrepreneurs too. It would be launched on August 25, Mr. Shaji said.

