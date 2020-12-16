Prohibitory orders in place in sensitive areas in Kozhikode till Thursday evening

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are in force within the limits of Vadakara, Nadapuram, Valayam, Kuttiyadi, and Perambra police station limits in Kozhikode district between 6 p.m. on Tuesday and 6 p.m. on Thursday.

According to sources, the move is to ward off any possibility of violence in view of the counting of votes for the local body polls scheduled for Wednesday. There is a chance of proliferation of COVID-19 cases as well if the crowding of persons is not controlled. Assembling of over five persons, carrying of deadly weapons and any attempt to disrupt peace will not be allowed during the period.

Meanwhile, assembling of more than five persons has also been banned in a 500-metre radius of the counting centres under the Kozhikode Rural Police. The order issued by the district administration said that victory processions should be limited to ward or division and participation should be limited to 20 persons in the rural limits.

The administration claimed that most of the places within Kozhikode Rural Police limits were politically sensitive and there were chances of clashes between political party activists, which might turn communal later. There were reports that law and order incidents were reported from various parts of police stations in Vadakara, Kuttiyadi Town, Perambra Town, Perambra and Valayam during the culmination of campaigning for the local body polls, after which people belonging to different political parties were hospitalised. The situation is highly sensitive in some areas in Eramala grama panchayat and Onchiyam grama panchayat. There are sensitive areas in Thurayur grama panchayat and Payyoli municipality, which include Ayanikadu and Mooradu. Clashes had occurred in Nadapuram, Valayam and Kuttiyadi areas as well, the order added.