Prohibitory orders in containment zones in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

17 April 2021 00:00 IST

District reports spike in number of fresh cases, test positivity rates

All types of public gatherings and assemblies of more than five persons have been banned in containment zones as part of heightened measures to manage the COVID-19 threat in Kozhikode district. The action comes in the wake of a disturbing spike in the number of fresh cases and test positivity rates.

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao, who invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on Friday, also asked the District Police Chiefs of Kozhikode City and Rural to take stringent action if violations were noticed.

The COVID-19 protocol was found violated in many places in the district, leading to a serious situation. The Collector has made it clear that no relaxations will be entertained except in case of emergencies.

Based on the latest order, no place of worship will be permitted to facilitate any sort of gatherings other than the conduct of daily rituals, limiting the total number of participants to five. Sectoral magistrates earlier appointed by the district administration will carry out regular inspections in public places and ensure appropriate follow-up actions.

Officials said the details of containment zones and other related alerts would be updated on a regular basis on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal. They said any laxity in following the health protocol and preventive measures would cause safety issues and put the district in a critical situation.