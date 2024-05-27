Prof. Shobheendran Foundation to be launched on June 5

The Prof. Shobheendran Foundation, honouring the late environmentalist and Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College professor, will launch on World Environment Day, June 5. The foundation aims to promote his ideas and undertake environmental activities.

The Foundation will observe ‘Shobheendran Week’ starting from June 5. The launch will include planting ‘Shobheendran Trees’ in various locations. On the second day, the short film Ammu will be screened at 100 locations across the State. The third day will feature commemoration meetings, followed by an Environment Quiz on the fourth day. An environment study tour is planned for the fifth day, and a painting event, ‘Shobheendravara,’ on the sixth day. The week will conclude with a get-together of environmentalists at Kuttiyadi on the seventh day.

The saplings required for the planting will be distributed at Mananchira on June 4. Interested schools, organisations and individuals shall contact 9447262801.

The Prof. Shobheendran Foundation is headed by Vadayakkandy Narayanan (president), Shajeer Khan Vayyanam, K.Mohammed Iqbal (vice presidents), Z.A. Salman (secretary), Suma Pallipram, Mohammed Ismail (joint secretaries), M. Shafeeque (treasurer) and Jayani Ban Haim (coordinator).