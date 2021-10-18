Prof. Prasad Krishna takes the helm of NIT-C

The post of Director was lying vacant for more than a year.

Aware that an uphill task awaits him, Prof. Prasad Krishna, who took charge as the Director of National Institute of Technology- Calicut (NIT-C) on Monday said that his top priority would be to improve on the parameters especially research and perception among academic peer for the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Ministry of Education.

For that , he said that interface between the impressive alumni at foreign universities and research centres and the institute would be further networked in the coming months. " Our institute is the best in Kerala but we need to improve our visibility at the national level, " Prof. Krishna, who was earlier with the NIT- Surathkal, told The Hindu.

Besides, he said the focus would be given on improving faculty-student ratio as well as taking steps to upgrade research activities at each department. " The parameter —research and professional practice — that includes publications, citations and patents are important for ranking of an institute, " he said.

Although the NIT-C retained the top position among the engineering colleges in the State, it slipped two slots to 25th rank in NIRF 2021. The post of Director was lying vacant for more than a year.

Prof. Krishna has more than 37 years of professional experience in several fields including automobile manufacturing, precision machine tool design and development, metal casting, space research and teaching. He was the recipient of the prestigious Kirloskar Gold Medal and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Memorial prize from the University of Mysore for securing first rank in B. Tech Mechanical Engineering (1983) from the NIT -Surathkal (formerly Karnataka Regional Engineering College).

He received his post graduate degree from the IIT Madras winning two silver medals and Prof. Sen Gupto prize for the best academic performance in the Department of Mechanical Engineering. Later, he obtained his doctoral degree in manufacturing from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA.

Prof. Krishna had served as scientist at the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (DRDO), Bengalurua and Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (ISRO), Thiruvananthapuram, design engineer at HMT Ltd Kochi before joining as Professor at NITC in 1991. For more than a year, he was also a research assistant at the National University of Singapore.

He was member secretary of National Board of Accreditation during 2005-2008. He is also the recipient of several honours and awards for academic brilliance and has published more than 120 articles in various journals and conference proceedings in India and abroad and supervised 10 PhDs and is currently guiding five research scholars.