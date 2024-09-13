Production manager sustains stab injuries during ruckus at film set in Kozhikode

A gang of five men on (September 12) Thursday night barged into the set of a Malayalam film at Karaparamba in the city and reportedly stabbed the production manager using a pen knife. The alleged assault took place around 11 p.m. following a ruckus over payment of rental for a hired motorcycle.

The injured, T.T. Jibu of Vellimadukunnu, was admitted to a private hospital in the city following the late-night incident. Police sources said the gangsters’ attack disrupted the shooting of Shane Nigam’s upcoming romantic entertainer Haal. Mr. Jibu sustained stab injuries to his knee, they added.

According to the production team members who were present at the spot, he was thrashed and dragged on the ground. The gang turned aggressive when the production manager refused to agree with the amount they sought for renting a motorcycle. Based on his statement, the Nadakkavu police registered a case against five persons.

Police officers from the Nadakkavu station said the gang members were suspected to be hired goons having involvement in similar crimes in the past. They added that two of the attackers who spearheaded the latest assault were frequent offenders.