ADVERTISEMENT

Proceeds from Cyber Carnival handed over to IPM

December 04, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Cyberpark in Kozhikode handed over a share of proceeds from the Cyber Carnival to the Institute of Palliative Medicine (IPM). The carnival held in November included a flea market, food festival, art shows, and DJ for techies at Government Cyberpark and UL Cyberpark. Products made by patients at IPM were also marketed at stalls set up at the flea market. The proceeds were handed over to IPM director Dr. Suresh Kumar in the presence of District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US