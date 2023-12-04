Proceeds from Cyber Carnival handed over to IPM

December 04, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Government Cyberpark in Kozhikode handed over a share of proceeds from the Cyber Carnival to the Institute of Palliative Medicine (IPM). The carnival held in November included a flea market, food festival, art shows, and DJ for techies at Government Cyberpark and UL Cyberpark. Products made by patients at IPM were also marketed at stalls set up at the flea market. The proceeds were handed over to IPM director Dr. Suresh Kumar in the presence of District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, a press release said.