Problems in Congress in Kerala are over, says Muraleedharan

Praveen Kumar takes charge as Kozhikode DCC president

The problems in the Congress party in the State are over, K. Muraleedharan, MP, has said. The allocation of posts in the name of groups had finally ended, he added.

Speaking after inaugurating the installation ceremony of newly appointed Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC) president K. Praveen Kumar, Mr. Muraleedharan maintained that the party would seek the views of popular leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala. But, discipline was of paramount significance in the party, he added.

He said the Congress was shifting to a semi-cadre political outfit. The only goal of the party was to fight its main political adversaries, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It was the beginning of a strong struggle against those parties, he added.

On some local leaders deserting the Congress party, Mr. Muraleedharan said that only the unwanted joined the CPI(M). The CPI(M) had become a waste box, he said, adding that even former Minister G. Sudhakaran, who wrote a poem, was facing trial in that party.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kumar said there would be no booth in the district without the representation of Congress workers. At a time when history was being distorted, his first task would be to take steps to impart political education to party activists and the younger generation, he said.

Outgoing DCC president U. Rajeevan presided over the function. AICC secretary P.V. Mohanan, M.K. Raghavan, MP, KPCC working president T. Siddique, KPCC general secretaries N. Subramanian and P.M. Niyas, and KSU State president K.M. Abhijith participated.