HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Probe under way into unnatural death of boy in Kozhikode

Police sources said the student was found dead at his home a few hours after he happened to see a fake message warning legal action against him for watching films through an illegal portal

September 30, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The hi-tech cell and the cyber forensic wing of the police have intensified probe to track the source of a fake legal action message created in the name of the National Crime Records Bureau which allegedly abetted the unnatural death of a Plus One student two days ago in Kozhikode city. 

Police sources said the student was found dead at his home a few hours after he happened to see the fake message warning legal action against him for watching films through an illegal portal on his mother’s laptop. The boy was mentally upset as the fake messenger had threatened stringent action and sought money from him, they said.

Officers who examined the laptop said there were no violations on the part of the student. The IP address of the message was tracked by the experts to proceed with further action, they said.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Phone: 04952-760000. 

Related Topics

crime / Kozhikode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.