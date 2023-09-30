Probe under way into unnatural death of boy in Kozhikode

September 30, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

The hi-tech cell and the cyber forensic wing of the police have intensified probe to track the source of a fake legal action message created in the name of the National Crime Records Bureau which allegedly abetted the unnatural death of a Plus One student two days ago in Kozhikode city.

Police sources said the student was found dead at his home a few hours after he happened to see the fake message warning legal action against him for watching films through an illegal portal on his mother’s laptop. The boy was mentally upset as the fake messenger had threatened stringent action and sought money from him, they said.

Officers who examined the laptop said there were no violations on the part of the student. The IP address of the message was tracked by the experts to proceed with further action, they said.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Phone: 04952-760000.