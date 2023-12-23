Probe under way into suspected assault on tribal boy

December 23, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

An investigation is on into a complaint that a 14-year-old tribal boy from Akampuzha tribal colony was allegedly manhandled by three policemen from the Kunnamangalam station on December 20.

The incident came to light after the boy was rushed to a community health centre at Mukkom for treatment following the incident. The case was registered at the Thiruvambady police station subsequent to a series of local protests by various organisations.

The accused cops claimed that there was no such assault as alleged by the boy and his parents. They also refused to comment on the allegations that attempts were made to cover up the incident.

The suspected manhandling took place at the house of the boy’s uncle at Kattangal near Kunnamangalam. Police officers reached the house on receiving a complaint about a fight between the boy and his uncle over some family issues. On seeing the boy, the officers reportedly began to beat him up and drag him on the floor.

Officials from the Social Justice department and Childline India Foundation visited the boy on Saturday to collect details of the alleged incident. He reportedly revealed to officials that there were instructions from some police officers to change his statements on the incident.