Probe under way into explosion at CPO’s house at Vadakara

The police have launched a comprehensive investigation into an explosion which took place at the house of a senior Civil Police Officer at Vadakara in Kozhikode district on Tuesday night.

Though no one sustained serious injuries in the incident, the house was damaged in the powerful explosion of two LPG cylinders by around 10 p.m. A car parked on the compound was also destroyed in the incident.

District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) A. Sreenivas who ordered the investigation into the incident said the bomb detection and disposal squad carried out thorough inspections at the spot on Wednesday. “A scientific investigation was conducted and samples were collected. We will get the detailed report in two or three days,” he told The Hindu.

Soon after the incident, some of the local residents had claimed that they had felt the smell of some strange materials at the spot other than LPG. They had also said that the explosion was very loud and powerful to suspect the presence of other chemicals or explosive materials at the spot.

Meanwhile, the Vadakara police said they could recover the two LPG cylinders which reportedly caused the explosion. The windowpanes of nine houses in the neighbourhood had also been found broken during the inspection, they said.